Who Is Abida Parveen? Pakistani Singer Whose Instagram Account Blocked In India

The Indian government has been blocking the social media accounts of celebrated actors and singers from Pakistan . A recent celeb to join the long list is veteran singer Abida Parveen. Her Instagram handle has been blocked in India after the Pahalgam terror attacks. Earlier, celebs like Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mahira Khan's accounts were blocked in India. If you try to open her profile, then the message reads, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Who is Abida Parveen?

Dubbed as the Queen of Sufi music, Abida Parveen is a singer, composer, painter and entrepreneur. Her excellent singing skills make her one of the highest-paid singers in Pakistan. Born and raised in Larkana into a Sindhi Sufi family, she was trained by her father, Ustad Ghulam Haider, who was a famous singer and music teacher. She sings mainly ghazals, qawwali, thumri, khyal, Sufi rock, raga (raag), classical and semi-classical music, and her speciality, kafi.

(A file photo of Abida Parveen | Image: Spotify)

She began her career performing at Dargahs and Urs in the early 1970s, and after 3 years, she made it to Radio Pakistan, where she received her real breakthrough with the Sindhi song Tuhinje zulfan jay band kamand widha. Since then, there has been no looking back for the singer.

She is known for her songs, including Tu Jhoom, Aaqa, Mast Mast Jhule Lal Qalander, Chaap Tilak, Pardadari and Main Naraye Mastana.

(A file photo of Abida Parveen | Image: IMdb)

Why is India blocking the social media accounts of Pakistani celebs?