Hrithik Roshan's War 2 To Set The Stage For Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Reports Hint At YRF Spyverse Crossover

War 2: The upcoming action film from YRF spyverse is all set to make waves in theatres on August 14. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer releasing in a clash with Rajinikanth Coolie. Currently, all eyes are on the trailer of the actioner as it will premiere on July 25. Amid this, new reports suggest that War 2 might show a multiverse segment where a post-credit sequence includes a glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha.

War 2 to feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha in post-credit scenes?

Earlier, War 2 teaser grabbed attention with intense build-up to a face-off between secret agents Vikram (Jr NTR) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), and Kiara’s bikini scene. These moments are believed to be the major highlight. However, it seems to be more in store.

As per the new reports swirling on social media, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari might appear in War 2’s post-credit sequence, leading into Alpha glimpses. If this turns out to be true, it will be a mega crossover in Spyverse. Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe and is scheduled for release during the Christmas 2025 weekend.

However, there is no official confirmation yet, and fans will only know for sure when the film hits theatres. Still, this news has given yet another reason to look forward to the release.

Latest buzz about War 2

Moreover, fans are eagerly waiting for the War 2 trailer, especially after the delay in the song’s release. On July 8, Hrithik Roshan shared a photo from the War 2 shoot wrap. In the picture, the actors are seen cutting a cake.