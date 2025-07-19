Republic World
Updated 19 July 2025 at 08:56 IST

War 2: This Update About Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani Starrer Will Surely Disappoint Fans

War 2 director Ayan Mukerji has conceptualised a special dance song featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, which is going to be one of the biggest highlights of the movie.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
War 2 stars Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan
War 2 stars Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan | Image: X

War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 is all set for its release on August 14 in India and worldwide. The movie's teaser featuring action scenes, build-up to the face off between secret agents Vikram (Jr NTR) and Kabir (Hrithik) and Kiara's bikini shot became the highlights. Now, all eyes are on the songs and the trailer of the action movie. As per reports, War 2 trailer will be released on July 24 and promotions will be on in full swing.

However, it seems like a much-anticipated sequence from the movie featuring Hrithik and Jr NTR, believed to be the biggest highlight of War 2, will be released very close to the movie's theatrical debut and not well in advance. According to a report in 123Telugu, a special song featuring the two lead stars will be released just one week ahead of the film’s release.

War 2 will release on August 14 | Image: IMDb

Sometime back, there was news that the track would be released before the film’s trailer, but that is no longer the case. First, the trailer will be out, reportedly in the coming week, and then the song featuring the two stars will be released. Like the Jai Jai Shivshankar song in War (2019) featuring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff, the special song in War 2 could be the hook for the viewers. It is said that director Ayan Mukerji has assembled a huge crew and supporting artists for the dance number.

War 2 will also release in IMAX | Image: IMDb

As fans wait for the War 2 trailer, the delay in the release of the song is also a disappointing news of sorts. However, given Hrithik and Jr NTR are great dancers, it could be worth the wait. War 2 will clash on the big screens with Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Aamir Khan will play a special came in it and his look has already been unveiled. 

