War 2: This Update About Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani Starrer Will Surely Disappoint Fans

War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 is all set for its release on August 14 in India and worldwide. The movie's teaser featuring action scenes, build-up to the face off between secret agents Vikram (Jr NTR) and Kabir (Hrithik) and Kiara's bikini shot became the highlights. Now, all eyes are on the songs and the trailer of the action movie. As per reports, War 2 trailer will be released on July 24 and promotions will be on in full swing.

However, it seems like a much-anticipated sequence from the movie featuring Hrithik and Jr NTR, believed to be the biggest highlight of War 2, will be released very close to the movie's theatrical debut and not well in advance. According to a report in 123Telugu, a special song featuring the two lead stars will be released just one week ahead of the film’s release.

War 2 will release on August 14 | Image: IMDb

Sometime back, there was news that the track would be released before the film’s trailer, but that is no longer the case. First, the trailer will be out, reportedly in the coming week, and then the song featuring the two stars will be released. Like the Jai Jai Shivshankar song in War (2019) featuring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff, the special song in War 2 could be the hook for the viewers. It is said that director Ayan Mukerji has assembled a huge crew and supporting artists for the dance number.

War 2 will also release in IMAX | Image: IMDb