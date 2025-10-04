Hrithik Roshan Seems Unfazed With War 2 Debacle, Asks Fans To 'Just Relax' In Long Note

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, was one of the highly anticipated movies in 2025. However, upon its release on August 14, the film fell flat and was nothing in comparison to the previous release, War. Critics and the audience criticised the length and plot of the movie, including the lyrics of a song. The audience felt the makers were unable to use the superstars, Hrithik and Jr NTR, to their potential. Made on a reported budget of ₹300-400 crore, the film could manage to earn only ₹303-351 crore worldwide despite belonging to YRF's Spy Universe. Months after the release, Hrithik has finally broken his silence and as his fans to "just relax".

Hrithik Roshan pens a note reacting to War 2's debacle

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a set of three photos from the movie and penned a long note in the caption. He expressed his emotions playing Kabir and how 'effortless' it felt. He thanked director Ayan Mukerji for taking care of him during the filming. However, a thought kept lurking in his head, "this is too easy", but he shunned the voice, saying he deserves it and that every film he does doesn't have to be a torture and traumatic experience.

(A still from War 2 | Image: Instagram)

"Playing kabir was so much fun. So relaxed, knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally, a movie I could do like so many others do, keep it simple, play the actor, do your job and come home. And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director, Ayaan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set. Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries, just needed to do my job right. Which Ofcourse I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out.."this is too easy ... I know this too well." And another that said "I deserve it, every film doesn't have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment," his post reads.

He concluded by writing, "just relax."

After reading his note, it seems the actor isn't worried about the box office numbers and knows that he gave his best.

Fans come out in support of Hrithik Roshan

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section praising him and his character in the movie. A user wrote, "'Kabir' is larger than life charecter...which was so perfect on you!" Another wrote, "You're a legend ever and forever." A third user wrote, "Kabir Character is too Goated in YRF SPY Universe." "Movie flop ho gayi, but mere liye to hit hai, Duggu sir," a user wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)