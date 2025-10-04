Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Get Engaged In Hush Hush Ceremony, To Tie The Knot In February 2026: Reports

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who had been dating each other secretly, have taken their relationship a notch higher. The rumoured couple has taken a plunge and exchanged rings in a private ceremony on Friday, as per a report in M9 News. The duo met on the sets of Geetha Govindam and fell in love during the filming. Since then, they have been going strong in their relationship. If rumours are to be believed, then the couple has been dating each other for around 7 years. However, whenever asked about their bond, they neither accepted nor denied, leaving room for speculation.

(Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna attended an event in New York in Auguts 2025 | Image: X)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged

According to a report in M9 News, the duo exchanged rings in a low-key ceremony at Deverakonda's residence on October 3 to maintain their privacy. A source close to the couple told Deccan Chronicle, "The engagement went as planned, with only close family members present." However, the fans will have to wait a little longer for an official announcement as they are still figuring out a wedding date.

(A BTS photo of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna from a set | Image: X)

Another report in Deccan Chronicle states that the couple plans to tie the knot in February 2026, but this date is likely to change due to their busy schedule. The actress is busier than Vijay, but an insider told the portal that they can get married amid the filming of their untitled movie helmed by Rahul Sankrityan.

All about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's busy schedule