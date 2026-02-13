Hrithik Roshan Sets The Record Straight On Don 3 Rumours Amid Ranveer Singh And Farhan Akhtar Feud

Earlier this week, it was reported that Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Ranveer Singh are currently at loggerheads when the Dhurandhar actor stepped away from the project, citing delay issues. According to a report in Variety India, Farhan and Ritesh Sidwani claimed that Ranveer’s departure has resulted in financial losses worth ₹40 crore and are seeking compensation. However, Ranveer accused the banner of unprofessionalism and lack of commitment. It further escalated when the actor alleged that the makers attempted to replace him with Hrithik Roshan.

Now, the War 2 actor has issued a clarification, denying Ranveer's claims and urging the media to verify the reports.

Hrithik Roshan puts rumours of joining Don 3 to rest

Speaking to Variety India, Hrithik said, "What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for 'Don 3' at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”

What is Ranveer Singh alleging?

A source present at the meeting informed the publication, “Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He stated that Farhan Akhtar never had a bound script in place and that, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material.” The insider in the know further claimed that Ranveer alleged that the producers approached other actors, such as Hrithik Roshan, for the movie and changed their decision only after the success of Dhurandhar. The actor's argument was also made on the grounds of indecision by Farhan Akhtar and his taking on multiple commitments.

Don 3 was announced in August 2023, and since then, the film has been in the pre-production stage. After much delay, the movie was expected to go on the floors in January 2026, but days before filming, Ranveer backed out of the project.