Explained | Ranveer Singh Vs Farhan Akhtar Standoff Over Don 3 Resulting In Intense Blame Game, ₹40 Crore Losses And A Shelved Movie

Don 3 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films. However, it seems unlikely that the movie will see the light of day anytime soon, as the makers have reportedly reached an impasse with Ranveer Singh. Reports of an alleged fallout between the lead star and producers, Excel Entertainment, first surfaced over a month ago. Initial reports suggested that Ranveer Singh walked out of the movie following the success of Dhurandhar, leaving Don 3 in a limbo.

The movie was officially announced in August, 2023. Don 3 is the third movie in the franchise created by Farhan Akhtar and would have been the first fronted by Ranveer Singh. It was supposed to go on floors in 2026. Amid reports of fallout between the two parties, Bollywood Hungama has reported that members of Excel Entertainment and Ranveer Singh met several times under the aegis of the Producers Guild of India (GUILD) to sort the issue and reach a conclusion with regard to the making of the film.



Who said what?

It was initially rumoured that Ranveer Singh is prioritising other projects following the success of Dhurandhar | Image: Republic

As per the report in the publication, the stakeholders met over the weekend, where they discussed the issues regarding the movie at length. As per the insiders, arguments from both sides were heard, and the meeting was called so that no individuals could be singled out or blamed. However, despite intentions of amicability, tempers ran high, and a war of words ensued.



Also Read: Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra-Mahesh Babu's Varanasi 'Next Big Film'

What is Ranveer Singh alleging?

Ranveer Singh is reporteldly working on Pralay, slated to be his next release after Dhurandhar 2 | Image: Republic

A source present at the meeting informed the publication, “Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He stated that Farhan Akhtar never had a bound script in place and that, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material.” The insider in the know further claimed that Ranveer alleged that the producers approached other actors, such as Hrithik Roshan, for the movie and changed their decision only after the success of Dhurandhar. The actor's argument was also made on the grounds of indecision by Farhan Akhtar and his taking on multiple commitments.

Advertisement

How did Excel Entertainment reply?

As expected, the production house brought out its own receipts to counter all allegations levied by Singh. The insider claimed that the makers have documentation supporting the fact that a script was provided to Ranveer Singh from time to time and was even approved by him. The producers alleged that they have incurred a loss of ₹40 crore due to Ranveer's exit from Don 3 and are now seeking reimbursements for their money spent on ‘unreasonable star demands’.



Also Read: Sonu Sood Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav In ₹9 Crore Debt Case

What's next for Don 3?

In conclusion, the insider informed the publication, "It's a war between the two parties, as Farhan and Ritesh are adamant to get their losses reimbursed by Ritesh Sidhwani. They have also urged the Guild to form a resolution against the unreasonable demands of Ranveer and other actors. Ranveer, on the other hand, is upset with how casually a potential cash cow like Don was treated by the stakeholders, and left the project due to the sheer incompetence of the banner to deal with a mega-film like Don 3."

Advertisement

The future of Don 3 continues to be in a limbo | Image: Republic