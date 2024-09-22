Published 21:02 IST, September 22nd 2024
Hrithik Roshan Shares A Photo From War 2 Set In Italy, Girlfriend Saba Azad Calls Him 'My Love'
War 2 Update: Hrithik Roshan is in Italy shooting for a song sequence with director Ayan Mukerji. Kiara Advani is likely to join the duo at the sets.
Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad | Image: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
