Published 21:02 IST, September 22nd 2024

Hrithik Roshan Shares A Photo From War 2 Set In Italy, Girlfriend Saba Azad Calls Him 'My Love'

War 2 Update: Hrithik Roshan is in Italy shooting for a song sequence with director Ayan Mukerji. Kiara Advani is likely to join the duo at the sets.