Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the success of his aerial actioner film Fighter starring Deepika Padukone opposite him. Following the release of the film, Hrithik Roshan opened up about his role as Kabir in War 2. For the unversed, War 2 will be a part of YRF's Spy Universe co-starring Jr NTR. The film will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Hrithik Roshan sheds light on his character in War 2

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan was asked about his darker take of Kabir in War 2. Responding to the question, he said, "Kabir has definitely left a mark. And getting into Kabir's boots is going to be fun because this time, my challenge is to show Kabir in a different light. A different aspect of him which is going to be interesting."

Meanwhile, it goes without saying that fans are excited for the release of War 2 in 2025. The first installment of War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff was one of the highest grossing films in 2019.

Hrithik Roshan on box office validation

During the same interview, Hrithik Roshan said that the validation of a movie at the box office is currently the biggest. He said, "The biggest validation is box office numbers; Specially when you are making a film that is aimed at entertaining that section of audience that gets in the numbers."

Hrithik Roshan also opened up about how the prep for Fighter essentially disallowed him from having a social life. Citing the three transformations his body needed to go through as the reason, the actor revealed how he was required to go to bed by 9PM everyday. He said, "While I was doing Fighter, it was a struggle because I had to go through three transformations. So, it just cut out my entire social life. I didn't meet my friends for a year. I was sleeping at 9 pm every day. So I was like, 'Hey, you know, I can't go on like this.' This is not a quality life. This is important to do if you are trying to find the place. I found a place for myself and I need to now be engaged and aspire to live good days. That's what we should all finally end up aspiring."

Fighter released in theatres on January 25 and over its four-day run has emerged as the top grosser at the global box office with collections of $25.1 million.