Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 00:20 IST

Fighter: This Is How Hrithik Roshan Prepared To Play IAF Officer Shamsher Pathania

Hrithik Roshan recently opened up on the sacrifices he made in order to commit time to get into character for his role of an IAF officer in Fighter.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter Movie
फिल्म फाइटर का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the success of his latest cinematic outing, Fighter. The aerial extravaganza film released in theatres on January 25, a day ahead of India's Republic Day. With the film enjoying a strong run at the box office, domestically as well as overseas, the actor recently gave insight into his prep for the Siddharth Anand film.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan almost gave up on his social life in lieu of preparing for Fighter


In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan opened up about how the prep for Fighter essentially disallowed him from having a social life. Citing the three transformations his body needed to go through as the reason, the actor revealed how he was required to go to bed by 9PM everyday. 

Advertisement


He said, "While I was doing Fighter, it was a struggle because I had to go through three transformations. So, it just cut out my entire social life. I didn't meet my friends for a year. I was sleeping at 9 pm every day. So I was like, 'Hey, you know, I can't go on like this.' This is not a quality life. This is important to do if you are trying to find the place. I found a place for myself and I need to now be engaged and aspire to live good days. That's what we should all finally end up aspiring."

Advertisement

Fighter has emerged as the highest grossing film at the global box office in its first weekend


Fighter released in theatres on January 25 and over its four-day run has emerged as the top grosser at the global box office with collections of $25.1 million. As per a Variety report, it surpassed the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell starrer Anyone But You which in its sixth weekend came in second at $19 million.

Advertisement

Third in line, was Jason Statham's The Beekeeper with $18.3 million in global collections. 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World19 minutes ago

  2. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement