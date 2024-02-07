Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the success of his latest cinematic outing, Fighter. The aerial extravaganza film released in theatres on January 25, a day ahead of India's Republic Day. With the film enjoying a strong run at the box office, domestically as well as overseas, the actor recently gave insight into his prep for the Siddharth Anand film.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan almost gave up on his social life in lieu of preparing for Fighter



In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan opened up about how the prep for Fighter essentially disallowed him from having a social life. Citing the three transformations his body needed to go through as the reason, the actor revealed how he was required to go to bed by 9PM everyday.

Advertisement



He said, "While I was doing Fighter, it was a struggle because I had to go through three transformations. So, it just cut out my entire social life. I didn't meet my friends for a year. I was sleeping at 9 pm every day. So I was like, 'Hey, you know, I can't go on like this.' This is not a quality life. This is important to do if you are trying to find the place. I found a place for myself and I need to now be engaged and aspire to live good days. That's what we should all finally end up aspiring."

Advertisement

Fighter has emerged as the highest grossing film at the global box office in its first weekend



Fighter released in theatres on January 25 and over its four-day run has emerged as the top grosser at the global box office with collections of $25.1 million. As per a Variety report, it surpassed the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell starrer Anyone But You which in its sixth weekend came in second at $19 million.

Advertisement

Third in line, was Jason Statham's The Beekeeper with $18.3 million in global collections.