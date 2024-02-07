Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 08:52 IST

Hrithik Roshan Teases 'Solid Action' In War 2 With Jr NTR As He Gears Up For Shoot

Giving an update about the production of his upcoming movie, War 2, Hrithik Roshan stated that he is excited about working with Jr NTR.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan
Jr NTR (L), Hrithik Roshan(R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hrithik Roshan, who last appeared with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, recently talked about his eagerly awaited movie War 2, which also features Jr NTR. Despite providing little information about the movie, the actor did confirm that it will begin production "very soon." Additionally, Hrithik expressed his excitement about working with the RRR star.

Hrithik Roshan about shooting War 2 with Jr NTR

As per 123Telugu, giving an update about the production of his upcoming movie, Hrithik stated that he is excited about working with Jr NTR. He said, “War 2 will feature solid action and an effective script. It’ll be bigger. An entertaining film. I am excited to work with Jr NTR.”

 

What’s the latest update on War 2?

Hrithik Roshan who is fresh from promoting his latest release Fighter will now dive back into action with War 2. Reports indicate that preparations are in full swing with Roshan already immersing himself in the role of an Indian Air Force officer. The shooting is scheduled to kick off in Mumbai as per Bollywood Hungama but the film will later traverse foreign locales. This was hinted at by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji who has reportedly scouted overseas locations for the project.

Sources close to the portal reveal that a set is currently under construction in the city to accommodate Hrithik Roshan's initial shooting schedule and overseas shoots are already on the production radar. The ambitious project is part of the YRF spy universe, masterminded by Aditya Chopra, and has been skillfully referenced in the recent release Tiger 3 and Pathaan.

War 2 carries high expectations marking Hrithik Roshan's return as a spy. With Jr NTR playing the antagonist and Kiara Advani in a pivotal role, the film is expected to hit screens by the year's end.

 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 08:52 IST

