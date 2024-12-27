Hrithik Roshan To Begin Filming For Krrish 4 After Wrapping Up War 2 In April 2025?

Hrithik Roshan is busy filming most anticipated film War 2, a part of YRF’s Spy Universe. Apart from War 2, Hrithik Roshan also has another eagerly awaited project in the pipeline, ie, Krrish 4. There are reports that the actor will begin prep for the next chapter.

Hrithik Roshan to begin filming for Krrish 4?

According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers of War 2 are geared up for complete filming by April 2025. Reportedly, the April schedule will be entirely dedicated to the fights and stunts, after which it will be a war on the spy thriller”. A source revealed, “They will take the project on floors in summer 2025, with schedules in Mumbai and parts of Europe."

File photo of Hrithik Roshan as Krrish | Source: Instagram

Earlier in 2024, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan shared an exciting update about Krrish 4. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I don’t think I’ll be directing any further”, but added that Krrish 4 would be announced soon.

What do we know about Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film War 2?

War 2 is set to release on August 14, 2025. It also stars Kiara Advani. It is the sixth instalment of YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Hrithik who will reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal with NTR Jr. marking his Hindi debut, and Kiara Advani. The film serves as a sequel to War, a 2019 action thriller film, directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka, Dipannita Sharma, Sanjeev Vatsa, Mashhoor Amrohi, Yash Raaj Singh, Arif Zakaria and Mohit Chauhan. It was the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe. In the film, an Indian RAW agent, is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue.

Scene from War featuring Hrithik Roshan | Source: IMDb