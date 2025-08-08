Huma Qureshi And Saqib Saleem's Brother Asif Qureshi Murdered In New Delhi After Argument Over Parking Space, 2 Teenagers Arrested

Bollywood siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem's cousin brother Asif Qureshi has reportedly been murdered in New Delhi after an alleged fight that emanated over parking space. Asif was attacked with a sharp weapon near his residence in Jangpura Bhogal Bazaar Lane on the night of August 7. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival. As per reports, Delhi police have arrested two in connection with the murder. The accused are brothers and have been identified as Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18). Slain Asif Qureshi's wife said that the alleged killers had previously too fought with her husband over parking issue.

“My husband's death is a result of a conspiracy. They had fought with my husband before as well. They were always doing something or the other. My husband spoke to them humbly but they kept on abusing him and beat him up," the deceased's wife said.

Recalling what unfolded on the fateful night, she added, “It was around 9-9.30 pm. We were coming home for dinner. They parked their scooty in front of our gate. My husband asked them to move their vehicle, but he started abusing my husband. More people came from his building and attacked Asif. He was alone. They attacked him with something and he started bleeding, I immediately called up by brother-in-law. When he came, we rushed him to the hospital, but he was already dead.”

A relative of the deceased said, “The scooter was parked, so he (Asif) told them to move it. They started arguing and abusing him. My brother-in-law objected and asked them to not use cuss words. Then his brother arrived, and the elder brother hit him with an iron object, causing him to bleed. Everyone from their family attacked him. He was attacked on the chest with the weapon and immediately fell down and started bleeding. The brother was called up and arrived in 15-20 minutes. They rushed him to the hospital, but the doctors said that he had died.”