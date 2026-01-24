I'm Humiliated, Traumatised: Mouni Roy Harassed By Older Men In Karnal, Shares They Filmed Her From 'Low Angles', 'Put Hands On Her Waist'

Actress Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account to pen a long note alleging harassment at a recent event. She shared that a group of older men tried to touch her inappropriately, film her from uncomfortable angles and passed lewd remarks at her during a wedding she attended. The actress also recalled feeling appalled by no member of the family or organiser of the event stopping the men from harassing her.



In a strongly worded post, Mouni mentioned, "Had an event in Karnal last (night) and I'm disgusted with the behaviour of the guests, especially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and I walked towards the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn't like it when I said, 'sir pl remove your hand'."

A screengrab of Mouni Roy's post | Image: Instagram





She continued that the inapproprate behaviour of the men continued as she went on stage. Her post read, “Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks, showing me lewd hand gestures, name-calling. I realised that and first politely gestured to them not to do it, to which they started throwing roses at me.” She added that she contemplated leaving the stage mid-performance but eventually came back to finish her set.



Mouni added, “They didn't stop even after that, and no family or organisers moved them from up front. If someone like me has to go through this, I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be. I'm humiliated, traumatised and want the authorities to take action for this intolerable behaviour. We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters, sisters, or any family members. Shame on you!”



A screengrab of Mouni Roy's post | Image: Instagram