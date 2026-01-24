Updated 24 January 2026 at 13:45 IST
I'm Humiliated, Traumatised: Mouni Roy Harassed By Older Men In Karnal, Shares They Filmed Her From 'Low Angles', 'Put Hands On Her Waist'
Actress Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account to share a long 2-page note detailing how older men at an event in Karnal harassed her by touching her inappropriately and making lewd remarks.
Actress Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account to pen a long note alleging harassment at a recent event. She shared that a group of older men tried to touch her inappropriately, film her from uncomfortable angles and passed lewd remarks at her during a wedding she attended. The actress also recalled feeling appalled by no member of the family or organiser of the event stopping the men from harassing her.
In a strongly worded post, Mouni mentioned, "Had an event in Karnal last (night) and I'm disgusted with the behaviour of the guests, especially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and I walked towards the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn't like it when I said, 'sir pl remove your hand'."
She continued that the inapproprate behaviour of the men continued as she went on stage. Her post read, “Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks, showing me lewd hand gestures, name-calling. I realised that and first politely gestured to them not to do it, to which they started throwing roses at me.” She added that she contemplated leaving the stage mid-performance but eventually came back to finish her set.
Mouni added, “They didn't stop even after that, and no family or organisers moved them from up front. If someone like me has to go through this, I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be. I'm humiliated, traumatised and want the authorities to take action for this intolerable behaviour. We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters, sisters, or any family members. Shame on you!”
In a follow-up post, the Brahmastra fame wrote, “Have to mention that the stage was at a height, and these uncles were making videos at a low angle. When someone asked them to stop, they abused them. I love my country, our people, our traditions, but this? The guts. The entitlement of being a man. I never put up anything negative. I go through. But this. Have no words. Have no expression or abuse that would make any sense for this behaviour. We, as actors, go to these events to wish the bride and the groom well and add to their celebration. We are their guests, and they harass us like this. Yuck."
Further details of the said event remain unknown. No member of the family or organiser of the wedding has replied to Mouni yet. The actress's post has caught the attention of social media users.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 24 January 2026 at 13:45 IST