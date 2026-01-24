The Raja Saab Producer Threatens Legal Action, Files Complaint Over ‘Derogatory Remarks’ On The Prabhas Starrer

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab was massively trolled upon its release on January 9. The movie, directed by Maruthi, also features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar. After a lukewarm reception of the movie at the box office, it was subjected to backlash on social media. Producer SKN has now filed a police complaint against ‘derogatory remarks' about the movie and the actors.

The Raja Saab producer files a police complaint

The producer SKN has filed a police complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station on Friday over social media accounts impersonating him to spread negativity about the horror comedy. The complaint comes after some accounts running in the producer's name took to the comment section of fan accounts of Prabhas to pen appreciation notes for director Maruthi and critiquing the actor for the movie. The comments triggered a massive controversy.

The producer has now sought legal action against the impersonations. In a press release shared to several publications, SKN mentioned having filed complaints against social media accounts 'impersonating him and posting derogatory and misleading remarks targeting the film and its actors’. The press note read, “Such malicious acts are intended to create confusion and spread negativity. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved, and the matter is currently under investigation."



When SKN made bold promises about The Raja Saab before release

Speaking at the teaser release of The Raja Saab in Hyderabad, producer Sreenivas Kumar Naidu, known as SKN, appreciated the director of the movie and shared, “Maruthi and I have been friends for 20 years now. Listen to me today. Everybody who underestimated this film will change their mind. You’ll see the ‘rebel god’ Prabhas, whom you’ve missed for a decade now.” He also addressed a negative campaign around the movie and continued, “I am well aware of how a producer tried to negatively campaign on this film when they began shooting. Now see how the same producer will talk positively about the film tomorrow. This film was only made possible because Prabhas gave his best without believing those campaigns."



The Raja Saab has emerged as one of Prabhas' lowest grossers. The movie has amassed a total of ₹143 crore in India.



