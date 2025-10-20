Ibrahim Ali Khan Admits Nadaaniyan Was A 'Really Bad Film', Reveals How Brutal Trolling Affected Him

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan made a big Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan. However, the film fell flat with critics and the audience, criticising the movie and trolling Ibrahim. Now, in an interview with Esquire India, the actor has finally addressed the negative reviews his debut film received and admitted that it was a "really bad" film.

Ibrahim Ali Khan opens up about Nadaaniyan's failure and how it impacted him

While speaking about his debut performance, Ibrahim recalled the time when everyone was waiting for his launch. However, the moment it happened, their excitement turned into anger with everyone criticising and trolling him for his performance. To which he feels really bad. "They’ve trolled me nonstop. ‘He won’t be able to do it only. ’ It’s a massive low… and I constantly feel bad about it," adding to this, she said, "I’m just gonna go on record and say that it was a really bad film."

He further shared that brutal trolling affected him. “It was really bad. It became a sort of culture to, ‘Oh, let’s troll that film’. There were people who were trolling it just because they heard that some other person was trolling it. That’s uncalled for," he added.

However, now he wishes that whenever in future he gives a blockbuster, he wants the same kind of response from the audience. They should go "mad" in praising him.

What's next for Ibrahim Ali Khan?