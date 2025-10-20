Updated 20 October 2025 at 11:44 IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan Admits Nadaaniyan Was A 'Really Bad Film', Reveals How Brutal Trolling Affected Him
Ibrahim Ali Khan has finally addressed the negative reviews his debut film Nadaaniyan received and how it affected him.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan made a big Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan. However, the film fell flat with critics and the audience, criticising the movie and trolling Ibrahim. Now, in an interview with Esquire India, the actor has finally addressed the negative reviews his debut film received and admitted that it was a "really bad" film.
Ibrahim Ali Khan opens up about Nadaaniyan's failure and how it impacted him
While speaking about his debut performance, Ibrahim recalled the time when everyone was waiting for his launch. However, the moment it happened, their excitement turned into anger with everyone criticising and trolling him for his performance. To which he feels really bad. "They’ve trolled me nonstop. ‘He won’t be able to do it only. ’ It’s a massive low… and I constantly feel bad about it," adding to this, she said, "I’m just gonna go on record and say that it was a really bad film."
He further shared that brutal trolling affected him. “It was really bad. It became a sort of culture to, ‘Oh, let’s troll that film’. There were people who were trolling it just because they heard that some other person was trolling it. That’s uncalled for," he added.
However, now he wishes that whenever in future he gives a blockbuster, he wants the same kind of response from the audience. They should go "mad" in praising him.
What's next for Ibrahim Ali Khan?
Ibrahim was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol's Sarzameen. Next, he will be seen in Diler, a sports drama helmed by Kunal Deshmukh. The actor is yet to make his big-screen debut, and it seems Diler will give him a chance to go big on the silver screen and be more than an OTT actor.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 20 October 2025 at 11:44 IST