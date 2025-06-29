Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 29 June 2025 at 14:12 IST

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Park Day Photos With Father Saif Ali Khan And Brothers Taimur, Jeh Invites Hilarious Reactions: Saif Available In Small, Medium, Large...

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a set of three photos offering a glimpse into his day out with father Saif Ali Khan and brothers Taimur and Jeh.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Saif Ali Khan with sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh.
Saif Ali Khan with sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. | Image: Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his fans' Sunday morning amazing by sharing an adorable set of photos with his family on his social media handle. The photo offered a glimpse of father's day out with his sons, enjoying playing cricket and spending time together. However, the post has invited hilarious comments with everyone pointing at the striking resemblance between Saif Ali Khan and his sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir.

Inside Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh's Park Day

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ibrahim shared a set of three photos. In the first, Saif is posing with his sons, followed by two photos that show Taimur and Jeh playing cricket. He captioned it as "Park Day".

Soon after he shared the post, his followers flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Saif available in - Small, Medium, Large, X-Large." Another wrote, "Saif with Saif v2.0, 3.0 and 4.0." A third user wrote, "Multiverse of Saif Ali Khan." A user pointed out that Jeh looks like Kareena Kapoor and wrote, "Jeh is not like saif, baki do blkl same copy hy said." Another wrote, "3 saif and 1 kareena." "Lovely family pics of Pataudi boys," wrote a fan.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Ibrahim Ali Khan?

Ibrahim made his acting debut as a child artist in Tashan, where he played the younger version of his father Saif's character. He made his lead actor debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan. Next, he will be seen in Sarzameen, starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and Mihir Ahuja in a supporting role. The thriller mystery is said to be helmed by Kayoze Irani and being produced under the banner Dharma Productions. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.

Also Read: Web Series To Stream In July 2025: Special Ops 2, The Summer I Turned Pretty 3, Untamed And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV
 

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 29 June 2025 at 14:12 IST