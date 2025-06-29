Ibrahim Ali Khan's Park Day Photos With Father Saif Ali Khan And Brothers Taimur, Jeh Invites Hilarious Reactions: Saif Available In Small, Medium, Large...

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his fans' Sunday morning amazing by sharing an adorable set of photos with his family on his social media handle. The photo offered a glimpse of father's day out with his sons, enjoying playing cricket and spending time together. However, the post has invited hilarious comments with everyone pointing at the striking resemblance between Saif Ali Khan and his sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir.

Inside Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh's Park Day

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ibrahim shared a set of three photos. In the first, Saif is posing with his sons, followed by two photos that show Taimur and Jeh playing cricket. He captioned it as "Park Day".

Soon after he shared the post, his followers flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Saif available in - Small, Medium, Large, X-Large." Another wrote, "Saif with Saif v2.0, 3.0 and 4.0." A third user wrote, "Multiverse of Saif Ali Khan." A user pointed out that Jeh looks like Kareena Kapoor and wrote, "Jeh is not like saif, baki do blkl same copy hy said." Another wrote, "3 saif and 1 kareena." "Lovely family pics of Pataudi boys," wrote a fan.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

