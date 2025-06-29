Ibrahim Ali Khan's Park Day Photos With Father Saif Ali Khan And Brothers Taimur, Jeh Invites Hilarious Reactions: Saif Available In Small, Medium, Large...

Updated 29 June 2025 at 14:12 IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan made his fans' Sunday morning amazing by sharing an adorable set of photos with his family on his social media handle. The photo offered a glimpse of father's day out with his sons, enjoying playing cricket and spending time together. However, the post has invited hilarious comments with everyone pointing at the striking resemblance between Saif Ali Khan and his sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Ibrahim shared a set of three photos. In the first, Saif is posing with his sons, followed by two photos that show Taimur and Jeh playing cricket. He captioned it as "Park Day".
Soon after he shared the post, his followers flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Saif available in - Small, Medium, Large, X-Large." Another wrote, "Saif with Saif v2.0, 3.0 and 4.0." A third user wrote, "Multiverse of Saif Ali Khan." A user pointed out that Jeh looks like Kareena Kapoor and wrote, "Jeh is not like saif, baki do blkl same copy hy said." Another wrote, "3 saif and 1 kareena." "Lovely family pics of Pataudi boys," wrote a fan.
Ibrahim made his acting debut as a child artist in Tashan, where he played the younger version of his father Saif's character. He made his lead actor debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan. Next, he will be seen in Sarzameen, starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and Mihir Ahuja in a supporting role. The thriller mystery is said to be helmed by Kayoze Irani and being produced under the banner Dharma Productions. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.
Published 29 June 2025 at 14:12 IST