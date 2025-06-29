Web Series To Stream In July 2025: Special Ops 2, The Summer I Turned Pretty 3, Untamed And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV

July is around the corner, and here we are with a list of web shows that are slated to stream on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV and ZEE5. The upcoming month has several highly anticipated shows lined up to binge-watch, including The Sandman’ Season 2, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Ballard and Untamed.

Bitch x Rich’ Season 2

The once unshakable hierarchy at Cheongdam International High School is now fractured! Kim Hye In, the witness of two murders, is the first member of Diamond 6 from an underprivileged class. The upcoming season is slated to stream on July 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Sandman’ Season 2

After years of imprisonment, Morpheus — the King of Dreams — embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power. Starring Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook and Vivienne Acheampong, the second season will stream on July 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

In 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber at a campaign rally. A 90-day investigation revealed LTTE involvement, leading to arrests and convictions of conspirators. Witness the story of the deadliest assassination in Indian history. The show is sent to stream on July 4.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Ballard

LAPD Detective Renee Ballard oversees a new cold case division in the department. Starring Maggie Q, Amy Hill and John Carroll Lynch, the crime show is set to release on July 9.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Special Ops S2

In the upcoming season, Himmat Singh (played by Kay Kay Menon) faces a modern digital threat. The new season will take us into the looming danger of a large-scale cyber-attack on India, uncovering the dark side of artificial intelligence (AI) and its capacity to disrupt global systems. With India's digital economy, including its vast UPI user base, hanging by a thread, Himmat will reunite with his old team. The show will stream on July 11.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same… The third season will release on July 16.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Untamed

In the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park, a woman's death draws a federal agent into lawless terrain — where nature obeys no rules but its own. Starring Eric Bana, Sam Neill and Rosemarie DeWitt, the show is set to release on July 17.