Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra's War Drama Makes A Promising Start On Opening Day, Earns ₹7 Crore

Ikkis Box Office Collection: Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra's war drama opened to positive reviews, with everyone praising Agastya's performance in the movie and director Sriram Raghavan's tight screenplay. People also expressed their emotions on seeing the veteran actor Dharmendra for the last time on the silver screen. Jaideep Ahlawat and Simran Bhatia, making their acting debuts, also found their names in positive reviews.

Ikkis box office collection day 1

The biographical war drama made a promising start with ₹7 crore at the box office in India, as per Sacnilk. The movie opened across around 4000 screens in India on January 1, and it seems the delay added to people's desperation to watch the film. The film is expected to perform well at the box office, despite Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar successfully running in the theatres. Ikkis had an overall 31.94 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with maximum reported in Chennai (62.75 per cent).

The film was based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. The film also starred Sikander Kher, Suhasini Mulay, Rahul Dev and Vivaan Shah in pivotal roles. The film is also among the final films of the late Asrani.

Govardhan Asrani shines in one of his final roles alongside Dharmendra

The scene, which features Asrani in a brief guest appearance alongside Dharmendra, has stirred heartfelt nostalgia and emotion among fans for witnessing the icons together for one final time. Fan reactions have been going viral on social media platforms, with many sharing their thoughts on the moment and recalling cinematic memories for both actors. Before the film's release, director Sriram Raghavan spoke to ANI about Asrani's role in the film and shared, "We have Asrani in the film. He's got a small guest appearance, and Asrani and Dharam Ji have a scene together. When we began this movie, we had no idea. But a lot of things sort of came together."

Comedy legend Asrani died late last year on October 20 at the age of 84. Whereas Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89.