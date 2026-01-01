Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1(Early Estimates): Dharmendra's Last Film Takes Decent Start On Opening Day

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra's war drama has finally hit the theatres after a brief delay. The film is enjoying a positive reaction from the movie buffs who watched the first show. With this start, Ikkis has opened well at the domestic box office and surpassed expectations.

Ikkis opening collection

New Year’s Day, a public holiday, usually pulls strong crowds, and Ikkis made the most of the opportunity, even as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continued to rule the box office. According to Sacnilk, Ikkis minted an estimated ₹6.75–₹7.25 crore net on its opening day by the time of writing this article.

The same report states that the film saw a slow start, with morning shows recording around 10-15 per cent occupancy. However, attendance improved by noon, reaching an all-India average of nearly 30-35 per cent. Positive word of mouth further boosted the film, with evening shows running at about 45-50 per cent occupancy.

In contrast to Dhurandhar, which followed a clear trend in its first weekend, the makers of Ikkis have not made any major moves so far.

Ikkis twitter reviews and about the movie

Soon after the release, audiences shared their reviews on social media. Many praised Agastya’s performance as he made his big-screen debut after his acting debut in the Netflix original The Archies. Viewers also fondly recalled Dharmendra and the warmth with which he narrated the story.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Dharmendra plays Agastya’s on-screen father in the film. The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles. The makers had initially planned to release Ikkis on December 25, but postponed it to give the film a fair chance amid the Dhurandhar wave. The delay appears to have worked, and the focus has now shifted to sustaining the growing momentum.