Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra's War Drama Sees Growth On Sunday, Surpasses ₹20 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

Ikkis Box Office Collection: Agastya Nandan and Dharmendra's war drama made a promising start by earning ₹7 crore in the domestic market. However, the positive reviews couldn't save it from Dhurandhar's wave, and the film registered low earnings on the second day. Over the weekend, the movie experienced growth, which helped it earn over ₹20 crore in its opening weekend.

Ikkis box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, Ikkis witnessed 7.53 per cent growth on Sunday, earning ₹5 crore at the box office in India. Adding the fourth-day collection, the total stands at ₹ 20.15 crore. The India gross collection stands at ₹24.20 crore in four days. Overseas, the film earned ₹1.25 crore. Adding all, the movie grossed ₹25.4 crore worldwide. The film has successfully outgrossed Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur.

Ikkis had an overall 23.93 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Chennai (52.50 per cent).

All about Ikkis

The film features Agastya in the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time. In the film, Dharmendra plays the on-screen father of Agastya, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal (Retd.).

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Vivaan Shah and Simar Bhatia (marking her acting debut). The film is also among the final films of the late Asrani. Comedy legend Asrani died late last year on October 20 at the age of 84. Whereas Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89.