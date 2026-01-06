Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra Starrer Crashes On Monday, Earns Only ₹1.35 Crore

Ikkis Box Office Collection: Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra's war drama had a promising start until it entered Monday. In the opening weekend, the movie was able to earn a slight over ₹20 crore at the box office in India. However, the real test was on Monday, which the film failed. The movie faced a sharp decline in the daily collections, earning 73 per cent less than Sunday.

Ikkis box office collection day 5

On Monday, the movie earned ₹1.35 crore at the box office, taking the total to ₹21.50 crore in India. Ikkis had an overall 9.17 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported during night shows (12.11 per cent). The region to register maximum occupancy was Chennai (14 per cent).

Sriram Raghavan's directorial is facing tough competition with the blockbuster hit film Dhurandhar.

All about Ikkis

The film features Agastya in the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time. In the film, Dharmendra plays the on-screen father of Agastya, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal (Retd.).

Advertisement

Apart from Agastya and Dharmendra, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikandar Kher and Vivaan Shah. It marks the last film of legendary actor Dharmendra, who died on November 24 at the age of 89.

Agastya Nanda calls playing Arun Khetarpal 'most special character'

Agastya is not on social media, so his sister Navya Naveli Nanda Agastya shared a gratitude note on Instagram thanking the Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra. He shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Ikkis' set and wrote, "This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you Arun Khetarpal....Love, Agastya. (sic)"

Advertisement