Is Kartik Aaryan Dating A UK-based Teen Girl? Tu Meri Main Tera Actor Unfollows Her After Their Goa Beach Photos Go Viral

Kartik Aaryan began the New Year 2026 with a blessing and then jetted off to Goa to relax before immersing himself in the shooting of his next film. While his vacation trips always make headlines, this time it's different. This time, he is vacationing with a mystery girl, and the eagle-eyed fans have spotted similarities leading to suspicion.

Kartik Aaryan is holidaying in Goa with a mystery girl

Kartik Aaryan shared a photo on his Instagram Stories, relaxing by the beach. However, Reddit was quick to join the dots when a woman named Karina Kubiliute, reportedly from the UK, also posted a photo appearing to be the exact spot. How? Let's decode it for you all.

In Karina's photo, she can be seen lying on a lounger that has a white and brown striped towel laid out. In the background, we can see a volleyball net while the side table lies empty. Whereas in Kartik's, a slight net and a volleyball are visible. Also, a similar towel is placed on the side table. Both dropped this image on Monday, adding to the speculation.

However, we cannot independently vouch for it as last year in March, Karina visited Goa.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan was following Karina until their images went viral. A user shared a screenshot as proof that the actor knows her. However, now, he has unfollowed Karina.

Who is Karina Kubiliute?

Very little information is available on Karina. After scanning her Instagram handle, which is public, it seems she completed her schooling in 2024 and is now pursuing her graduation in the UK.

(A file photo of Karina | Image: Instagram)

