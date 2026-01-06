Splitsvilla Season 16: When And Where to Watch, Rumoured Contestants And More About Popular Reality Show

Popular reality show Splitsvilla is back with Season 16. As the launch date draws closer, fans are eager to know who will join the show. Several names have already started doing the rounds as possible contestants on the Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone-hosted reality series. Also, know when and where to watch the show.

Splitsvilla Season 16 rumoured contestants

MTV has not yet shared the official list of contestants for Splitsvilla Season 16. However, reports suggest that Kushal Tanwar, Niharika Tiwari, and Shubhangi Jaiswal may have confirmed their participation in the show.

A Reddit user started a thread titled "Confirmed contestants who are participating in MTV Splitsvilla X6." According to the post, the possible contestants include Yogesh Rawat, Akansha, Tanye de Villiers, Himanshu Arora, Ashmita Adhikari, Mohit Magotra, Ayush Sharma, Kaira Anu, Vishu Bajaj, Gauresh Gujral, Anuj Sharma, Piyush Sharma, Aarav Chugh, Simran Khan, Anjali Schmuck, Deeptanshu Saini, Anushka Gosh, and Suzzane. In the comments, the user also mentioned that Keona Rajani would join the show. The user further revealed, "Gullu and asmita are the first ideal match (sic)."

Reports also claim that Splitsvilla Season 16 will feature 32 contestants, with an equal split of 16 men and 16 women. However, the makers and the channel have not made any official announcement yet, so fans can only anticipate.

Splitsvilla Season 16: When and where to watch?

MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar ya Paisa will premiere on January 9, 2026, bringing a fresh season packed with romance and drama. MTV India will air new episodes every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM IST, while viewers can also stream them on JioHotstar. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundra, the season promises intense love games, unexpected twists, and thrilling moments.