It's Official! Jana Nayagan Makers Confirm Postponement Of Vijay's Final Film | Read Statement

The release of Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan has been delayed, the makers confirmed in a note released late night on January 7, two days before the planned theatrical debut.

The official statement released by KVN productions read, "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control. We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team (sic)."

H Vinoth is the director of Vijay's Jana Nayagan. While there were rumours that the movie is a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari (2023), the trailer, released on January 3, confirmed the hearsay. The film's main plot seems to be inspired by MBK's Telugu blockbuster, with additional themes like robotics and state politics.

Jana Nayagan had registered strong advance bookings in offshore markets, but the sudden postponement has brought everything to a halt. The US and UK box office were responding strongly to the pre-sales, which began well in advance. In parts of India, like Karnataka and Kerala, Jana Nayagan's advance booking were also progressing at a good pace. With a new release date for the film, it will be an uphill task for the makers to secure the same number of screens as they had for the movie's Pongal theatrical debut.

