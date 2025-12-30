Ikkis First Review Out: Mukesh Chhabra Is Surprised By Jaideep Ahlawat's Performance; Calls Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra's War Film 'Heartfelt'

After much delay, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis is finally set to release in cinemas on January 1, 2026, with no competition at the box office. The biographical war drama marks the theatrical debut of Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, and the first film of Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar’s niece. The film also stands as the final on-screen appearance of legendary actor Dharmendra.

Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a special screening of Ikkis in Mumbai last night. Following the screening, the first review of the film has surfaced, shared by Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra on X.

This morning, Mukesh Chhabra shared his honest review of Ikkis on his official social media handle. He wrote, “Just watched Ikkis — a film made purely from the heart. Gentle, honest storytelling that stays with you long after it ends. Dharmendra sir… what grace, what depth. If this is your last film, it truly breaks the heart 💔. You’ve left us with something deeply emotional and important. You will be missed, sir. 🙏And Jaideep Ahlawat — hats off. I genuinely didn’t expect this, and I’m glad to be surprised. ❤️🧿 A warm welcome to Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia — both were beautiful on screen. Endearing eyes, lovely chemistry. Agastya’s innocence and sincerity truly shine. Special mention to Vivan Shah and Sikandar Kher — outstanding work. And above all — Sriram Raghavan. The man. The master. Once again, sir… once again. 🙏🎬 A heartfelt film, told with honesty. Cinema that feels personal. ❤️ @MaddockFilms @JaideepAhlawat”

Ikkis is inspired by the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Agastya plays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, while Dharmendra ji appears as his father, Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.). The film has faced two delays.