Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Crashes On Monday Compared To Avatar 3 Hindi

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer is struggling at the box office in the Indian market. The movie was expected to open in double digits, but couldn't even manage to earn ₹10 crore on the first day. It earned ₹7.75 crore and, since then, has witnessed a continuous downfall in the daily collection. The reason behind low earnings could be Dhurandhar's successive run in the theatres.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, Kartik and Ananya's rom-com further crashed on Monday, earning only ₹1.75 crore at the box office in India. Adding the fifth-day collection, the total stands at ₹25.25 crore. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had an overall 12.14 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Chennai (21.33 per cent).

TMMTMTTM is performing worse than Kartik and Ananya's 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, which earned ₹100 crore at the box office. Clearly, the storyline has not clicked with the audience since both movies are in a similar genre. As the Hindi rom-com struggled, Avatar: Fire And Ash, which released last week, continues to make gains at the ticket window in India.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans of Satyaprem Ki Katha fame, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Avatar: Fire and Ash performs better than Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Despite being in its second week, the sci-fi thriller performed much better than the domestic film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. On the 11th day of its release, the movie earned ₹4.9 crore at the box office, with ₹1.85 crore in Hindi. The total collection of the film stands at ₹142.8 crore at the box office in India.