Ikkis Special Screening: Deol Family Comes Together To Honour Father Dharmendra's Last Movie

Agastya Nanda is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Ikkis. The film marks his debut on the big screen after his digital release, The Archies. The movie also stars legendary actor Dharmendra, who died on November 29 after an age-related illness. To honour him and the film, the makers held a special screening in Mumbai for the celebs. The Deol family, including Sunny, Bobby and Abhay Deol, came together to honour their father's last film.

Deol Family attends Ikkis' special screening

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, with wife Tanya and son Aryaman Deol, and Abhay were seen at the red carpet event. They were seen standing next to Dharmendra's poster while posing for the cameras.

Other celebs who attended the screening were Rekha, Tabu, Jeetendra, Manish Malhotra, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others.

Dharmendra had a 'tough time' dubbing for Ikkis

Director Sriram Raghavan shared how the now-late octogenarian faced difficulty in dubbing for the movie. "We had some dubbing with him in October. Before that also, he used to keep asking about how the movie was shaping up and when I would show it to him. I told him he could watch it before the dubbing, but he had some work, so he asked to watch it on another day. But, he saw around 50-70% of the film, he sort of liked it,” Sriram told Galatta Plus about Dharmendra's desire and keenness to watch Ikkis.

The director further shared, “At that time, I could see that he was having a tough time dubbing. I told him to get better soon. We had finished our work with him, so I thought I would show him the entire film in a month. That is a big regret. He was really looking forward to watching the film."

All about Ikkis

Ikkis is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. In the movie, Agastya portrays the role of Arun Khetarpal, while Dharmendra essays the role of his on-screen father, Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.). He will be seen narrating the story of his son, who fought with valour during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. The movie will hit the theatres on January 1, coinciding with the New Year.