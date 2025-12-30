Jr NTR Expresses Gratitude To Delhi High Court For Protecting His Personality Rights: Deeply Thankful For...

Jr NTR on Monday thanked the Delhi High Court for "granting a protective order" that safeguarded his personality rights in the digital age. He also expressed gratitude to the advocates and his legal team for the smooth process. Earlier, several celebrities, including Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan, also sought similar protection.

Jr NTR's note to Delhi High Court

Jr NTR took to his X handle and wrote, "I thank the Hon'ble Delhi High Court for granting a protective order that safeguards my personality rights in today's digital age. My sincere appreciation to Supreme Court Advocates Dr. Balajanaki Srinivasan and Dr. Alka Dakar, along with Mr. Rajender and team of Rights & Marks, for their dedicated legal support. Deeply thankful for your steadfast support. #Justice #PersonalityRights #DigitalAge."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Lately, numerous celebrities have come forward, asking the Delhi High Court to protect their personality and publicity rights, including the unauthorised commercial use of their name, image, voice, and other recognisable attributes across all formats and media. It all started with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seeking a solution to protect their personality. Other celebs include Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Kumar Sanu and Raj Shamani.

What's next for Jr NTR?

The actor is currently filming his next magnum opus, helmed by Prashanth Neel. He will be performing high-octane stunts in the movie, and a recent report suggested that he won't be using a body double for the same. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, "Tarak is very clear that the days of body doubles are over. Even Salman Khan, who has relied on duplicates for most of his stunts so far, is doing his own stunts in his new film. Every superstar is Tom Cruising now, and so is NTR." It is a pan-India film which is expected to hit the theatres in 2026.