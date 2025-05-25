Ikkis Teaser Out: Netizens Are Excited To Watch Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda As Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal

Ikkis teaser out: Agastya Nanda is all set to make his big-screen debut with Simar Bhatia in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming war drama. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and Akshay Kumar’s niece will be joined by Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in this film. Amid the excitement, a teaser was unveiled on May 24, revealing that the story is based on the life of Indian soldier Arun Khetrapal, who sacrificed his life during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Ikkis teaser out

The project, inspired by the life of Indian war hero Arun Khetrapal, who sacrificed his life in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, recently released its announcement video. The film is set to hit cinemas on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Agastya Nanda's movie teaser post included the caption: “Dinesh Vijan & Maddock Films Present #Ikkis - A True Story of a Brave Soldier and Son, Arun Khetarpal, India's Youngest Param Vir Chakra Hero. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 2nd Oct 2025.”

Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, and Suhana Khan also shared the teaser on their stories, adding an Indian flag and folded hands emoji to show support for Agastya Nanda, affectionately referring to him as “Aggy.”

Netizens give thumps up to Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia’s Ikkis

The 1-minute, 1-second Ikkis teaser has got positive feedback from netizens as well. One viewer commented, “Can’t wait to see new faces together.” Another shared, “I think this will be really great.” A third added, “Another successful blockbuster from Maddock.”

Who is Simar Bhatia?