Ileana D'Cruz Breaks Silence On Being Replaced By Vaani Kapoor In Ajay Devgn Starrer Raid 2: Would Have Loved To Be Part Of...

Ileana D'Cruz has been away from the industry since the birth of her son in August 2023. However, two of her films - Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and Do Aur Do Pyaar - were released last year. When Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 was announced, movie buffs expected Ileana to return on the silver screen, but to their surprise, she was replaced by Vaani Kapoor in the film. When asked, director Raj Kumar Gupta shared that he wanted to cast her, but dates didn't work out, and eventually they had to replace the actress. Now, after a month of speculation, Ileana has broken her silence over the same and shared that she wanted to be part of the movie.

Ileana D'Cruz on being replaced by Vaani Kapoor in Raid 2

On late Saturday, Ileana D'Cruz started an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle where she answered the questions asked by her fans. Among all was a question asking about her absence from Raid 2. To this, the actress replied that she is also missing working in the movies and would have loved to be part of the second instalment of Raid 2 couldn't work out the schedule given that her priorities have changed after the birth of her firstborn. "I miss working in movies too, and I would have loved to be a part of Raid 2. Raid was a special film, but Malini was such a special character to play and working with my director Raj Kumar Gupta was a wonderful experience, as was working with Ajay again. The makers of Raid 2 did offer the movie to me, but unfortunately, we couldn't work out the schedule given that I had just had my baby and my priorities are very different at the moment," she wrote.

(A still from Raid | Image: X)

Lauding Vaani's performance, the actress wrote, "I think Vaani looked lovely in all the promos I've seen, and I'm sure she brought her own lovely charm to her character. Hope that clears any confusion."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)



When another fan asked if she is thinking of making a comeback on the silver screen in future, to this, the actress gave a one-word reply, "Absolutely".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz and her husband are gearing up to welcome their second baby