Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh Announce Second Pregnancy 13 Years After Marriage, Check Out Adorable Post Ft. Baby Sufi

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. 13 years after tying the knot in 2012, the couple has announced their second pregnancy. The duo are already parents to a 4-year-old boy, Sufi.

The boy is ready for additional responsibility: Nakuul Mehta's adorable pregnancy announcement goes viral

On June 1, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee made a joint post on Instagram sharing the news of their pregnancy. The couple shared a series of photos from the maternity shoot. The mom-to-be was dressed in an olive green, sleeveless gown and flaunted her baby bump. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor complimented his wife in a beige shirt teamed with brown pants.



Also Read: Roadies Finale: 'Systumm' Explodes After Prince Abuses, Threatens Elvish

However, it was their 4-year-old son Sufi who stole the show. The toddler was dressed in a checked co-ord set and flashed a big smile as he posed for the shutterbugs. Sharing the post, the couple wrote in the caption, “The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, 𝓪𝓰𝓪𝓲𝓷.” They did not reveal when Jankee is due to deliver. Fans and well-wishers of the couple took to the comment section to congratulate the parents-to-be.

Dia Mirza, Aditi Sharma and others congratulate the parents-to-be

As soon as the couple shared the news of their second pregnancy, their fans and well-wishers took to the comment section to extend warm wishes to the parents-to-be. Actress Dia Mirza wrote, “How wonderful ❤️❤️❤️ love love love love”. Television actress Aditi Sharma wrote, "awwwww❤️❤️ this is so wonderful. lots n lots of loveee." Several other members of the entertainment fraternity, along with fans of the couple, penned congratulatory messages for Nakuul Mehta and Jankee.



Also Read: Roadies XX: Gullu From Gautam Gulati's Gang Becomes 1st Finalist