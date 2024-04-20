Advertisement

Imran Khan, who has been out of limelight for almost a decade, has been quite vocal about his lifestyle after stepping away from showbiz. However, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Imran was asked about renting out a popular filmmaker's apartment for Rs 9 lakh per month. Responding to the question, the actor burst out in laughter and dismissed all the rumours.

Imran Khan clarifies on rumours of renting out a popular filmmaker's house

During the interview, Imran Khan revealed that he moved out of his fancy bungalow in Pali Hill to a small apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area five years ago. This was somewhere around the same time he parted ways with his former wife Avantika Malik. He said, "For the past five years, just from the time I separated, I moved into this space where I've lived for the past 5 years. I started by moving into what was a space. And I started bringing things into my space, basis my requirement,” he said stating that he had a TV, sofa and three plates.

“It was about separating from those external trappings. The things which you're told you want and you start to believe that. And it was about knowing what do I actually get happiness from. I found it to be a much easier existence these past few years. I wanted my own space. I wanted to run and manage it on my own. Again, that was from a sense of, ‘Can I do all of this stuff without getting into the external trappings?’," Imran added.

Imran Khan on financial stability and quitting film industry

Imran Khan also shared what gave him the confidence to quit films and explore different paths. He stated that he was fortunate enough to have the financial security. The actor said, “Effectively I spent my 20s, working and building and setting up a career. In my 30s, that ended up not being the thing that I felt like focusing on. Life took me in another direction.”

He added that in recent years, he has been able to focus on himself. He concluded by saying, “Effectively these past 10 years I have spent kind of grappling with the larger questions of who am I, what do I want to do, what do I want to be. A series of life circumstances led me to a place where I was not getting the fulfillment.”