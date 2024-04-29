Advertisement

Imran Khan has been in the news ever since he hinted about his acting comeback. The actor has been quite vocal about his tough times and why he left the film industry. Now, after a 9-year hiatus, the actor is preparing to return with a comedy-drama titled Happy Patel, backed by Aamir Khan. Interestingly, the project will be helmed by Khan's Delhi Belly co-star Vir Das.

All you need to know about Imran Khan's comeback movie Happy Patel

A source told Peepingmoon that eight months after Imran Khan hinted at the possibility of returning to big screens, he has locked the project. The actor will star in Happy Patel, which will be a quirky comedy, bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is touted to be a laugh-riot, set in a "familiar yet uniquely fresh world". The shooting for the project has already commenced in Goa.

(A file photo of Imran Khan | Image: Instagram)

The film will mark the directorial debut of Vir Das, who has been in the industry for over 17 years. Other than, Imran, the movie will also star Mona Singh in a pivotal role. More details regarding the leading lady of the film are under wraps. However, we can expect Aamir Khan's cameo in the film.

(A file photo of Vir Das | Image: Instagram)

DYK Imran Khan was supposed to make a comeback with an espionage thriller series?

Earlier, it was reported that Imran's comeback project was a web series with Abbas Tyrewala. The actor was supposed to play an intelligence officer set in the cloak-and-dagger world of South Asian counter-intelligence. The series was supposed to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, but owing to a merger between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company, the project was put on a back burner. Lately, Imran even expressed relief at the shelving of the project and shared that he didn't want to play a character who uses a gun to solve problems.

(A file photo of Imran Khan | Image: Instagram)

Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti, alongside Kangana Ranaut. The film grossed approximately ₹52.8 million on opening day and went on to earn ₹225 million in its first week worldwide.