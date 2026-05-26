Imtiaz Ali Issues Clarification To Deepika Padukone After Calling Her 'Good Girl Image' A Facade, Calls Remark 'Wannabe Fun'

Imtiaz Ali has been busy promoting his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga with Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina. During one of the promotional interviews, the director, who has worked with Deepika Padukone in two films, opened up about Cocktail casting and called her "good girl image" a facade. Soon after, his remark went viral on the internet, with many criticising the director. Now, Imtiaz Ali has penned a clarification to Deepika, after his remark blew out of proportion.

Imtiaz Ali issues a clarification

Taking to his Instagram Story, Imtiaz Ali shared a screengrab of the news article about his remark on Deepika. On it, he penned his clarification, "My dearest and loveliest @deepikapadukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour, I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you more than anyone else know how much I love you, admire you, understand you, appreciate you. But I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt so I am telling you pl don't. To be mean to you is janam mein to possible nahin hai (to be mean to you is not possible in this life).”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

"I never thought I would write such a disclaimer to you, but it's been a while, and I didn't want to take a chance. Wish you the best and love always,” the filmmaker added.

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What did Imtiaz Ali say about Deepika Padukone?

During the promotional interview, Imtiaz opened up about Deepika's off-screen image and how she was suitable for Veronica's role in Cocktail despite her 'good girl' image. "Veronica is so different from what Deepika’s image was at that point in time. But since I had been in the room and attended parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be, even though she was otherwise projecting a very ‘good girl’ image at that time. Now people have seen through the facade. So I thought it would be quite a new thing for Deepika to do. I knew that emotional ground exists, so that was exciting,” he said.