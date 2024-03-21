×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:19 IST

Imtiaz Ali Says Kareena Kapoor Is A 'Better Performer' Than Deepika Padukone

Imtiaz Ali, in a new interview, has opened up about who he thinks is a better actress than Deepika Padukone and Kareena, both of whom he has worked with.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Imtiaz ALiImtiaz ALi
Imtiaz ALi | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for the release of Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles and will premiere directly on digital on April 12. The filmmaker has worked with all major actors in the industry including Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. In a new interview, the director was put in a spot when asked to choose which one of the actors was a better performer. 

Imtiaz Ali on better actor between Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone 

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Imtiaz Ali was asked to make a choice on which he thinks is a better film between Jab We Met and Cocktail. While Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania, Imtiaz wrote the script for the same. When given a choice, the filmmaker chose his directorial over the Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan starrer. 

Imtiaz Ali with Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor on the set of Jab We Met | Image: Imtiaz Ali/Instagram 

In the same conversation, Imtiaz was also asked to take his pick between Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. When asked who is a better performer, he said, “Very tough but let me say Kareena because I was the director.” For the unversed, Imtiaz Ali has collaborated with Deepika Padukone as well in the 2012 movie Cocktail. However, Kareena Kapoor starrer Jab We Met remains the filmmaker’s most well-known movie of his career. 

Advertisement

When Imitiaz Ali heaped praises on Ranbir Kapoor 

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Imtiaz Ali opened up about his time collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor. The two first worked together in the 2011 film Rockstar. This was followed by the 2015 release Tamasha. Both experiences, clearly saw Kapoor leave a strong impact on Ali, something that was recounted by the director rather fondly. 

Advertisement
Imtiaz Ali with Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram 

He said, "In Greek language, the word for talent and interest are the same. He has so much interest in this work that it has become the base of his talent. That is why he is so talented because he is actually interested. Even if you don’t make a film, just give him a scene, and he will keep acting. This means that he doesn’t need a reason to act. He doesn’t think that ‘if something good comes, then I will act.’ So I think that is interesting."

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by a team of ED officials in connection with a money laundering case.

ED Arrests Kejriwal

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejrwal's Arrest A Body Blow To AAP Ahead Of Lok Sabha 2024. Will The Party Recover?

Kejriwal arrested

a few seconds ago
Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: A Complete Timeline

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

a minute ago
AI

UN AI resolution

a minute ago
AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

AAP In Crisis

2 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

2 minutes ago
House of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon 2

3 minutes ago
International Space Station

Russia ISS Launch

6 minutes ago
Imtiaz ALiImtiaz ALi

Imtiaz Picks Bebo Over DP

8 minutes ago
Airtel

DoT fines Airtel Rs 4 lak

10 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Maharaj visits Ram Temple

11 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

11 minutes ago
TM Krishna (R) and Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri (L)

TM Krishna Controversy

13 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ponting on Ganguly

16 minutes ago
Tiger That Terrorised Kannur Village Finally Captured

Tiger Captured In Kannur

17 minutes ago
Will Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

18 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Mo Bobat on Kohli

18 minutes ago
Under Operation Indravati, 12 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Haiti to the Dominican Republic today.

Operation Indravati

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan HUMILIATED in England

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education9 hours ago

  3. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  5. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo