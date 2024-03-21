Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for the release of Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles and will premiere directly on digital on April 12. The filmmaker has worked with all major actors in the industry including Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. In a new interview, the director was put in a spot when asked to choose which one of the actors was a better performer.

Imtiaz Ali on better actor between Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Imtiaz Ali was asked to make a choice on which he thinks is a better film between Jab We Met and Cocktail. While Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania, Imtiaz wrote the script for the same. When given a choice, the filmmaker chose his directorial over the Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan starrer.

Imtiaz Ali with Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor on the set of Jab We Met | Image: Imtiaz Ali/Instagram

In the same conversation, Imtiaz was also asked to take his pick between Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. When asked who is a better performer, he said, “Very tough but let me say Kareena because I was the director.” For the unversed, Imtiaz Ali has collaborated with Deepika Padukone as well in the 2012 movie Cocktail. However, Kareena Kapoor starrer Jab We Met remains the filmmaker’s most well-known movie of his career.

When Imitiaz Ali heaped praises on Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Imtiaz Ali opened up about his time collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor. The two first worked together in the 2011 film Rockstar. This was followed by the 2015 release Tamasha. Both experiences, clearly saw Kapoor leave a strong impact on Ali, something that was recounted by the director rather fondly.

Imtiaz Ali with Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram

He said, "In Greek language, the word for talent and interest are the same. He has so much interest in this work that it has become the base of his talent. That is why he is so talented because he is actually interested. Even if you don’t make a film, just give him a scene, and he will keep acting. This means that he doesn’t need a reason to act. He doesn’t think that ‘if something good comes, then I will act.’ So I think that is interesting."