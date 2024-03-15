Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for his next release, Chamkila. The film features Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role with Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. The film is based on the life and death of famed Punjabi singer, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will release on Netflix, on April 12. Ahead of the same, the actor opened up about his time working with one of his most loved actors, Ranbir Kapoor.

Imtiaz Ali lauds Ranbir Kapoor's passion for acting



In a recent interview with Mashable India, Imtiaz Ali opened up about his time collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor. The two first worked together in 2011 film Rockstar. This was followed by 2015 release Tamasha. Both experiences, clearly saw Kapoor leave a strong impact on Ali, something that was recounted by the director rather fondly.

Advertisement



He said, "In Greek language, the word for talent and interest are the same. He has so much interest in this work that it has become the base of his talent. That is why he is so talented because he is actually interested. Even if you don’t make a film, just give him a scene, and he will keep acting. This means that he doesn’t need a reason to act. He doesn’t think that ‘if something good comes, then I will act.’ So I think that is interesting."

Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali recalls his first narration with Ranbir Kapoor



The interview also saw Imtiaz Ali recount the first narration for Rockstar - something that was initiated by Kapoor himself. The duo were discussing another film when the actor reoriented the conversation to the plot of Rockstar.

Advertisement



The director shared, "He said, ‘Sir there is a story of yours I heard about from a friend. You wanted to make it with John (Abraham) at that time. This is the story.’ So actually the narration of the film happened with him telling me the story. When he was saying all this, I was looking at him and thinking, ‘If this guy does this film, it would be so nice.’ So I asked him ‘You like this? You want to do it?" Rockstar can be streamed on Jio Cinema while Tamasha can be streamed on Netflix.