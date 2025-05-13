India-Pakistan Tensions Or Dress Code, What's Stopping Alia Bhatt's Cannes Debut?

Alia Bhatt is all set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress is supposed to walk the iconic red carpet at the Le Palais, as the spotlight follows her. Cannes is not just about movies, it's equally as much about fashion. While Alia has been part of many global fashion events, like the Met Gala and the Gucci Cruise show, her Cannes debut is much-awaited.

Reports have claimed that she will walk the red carpet alongside Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and debutante Janhvi Kapoor. However, speculation is now rife that the Jigra actress may skip her Cannes invite this year. However, there seems to be a differing view on the reason behind it.

According to some reports, it is being said that Alia has postponed her Cannes appearance this year due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. As the situation developed, she also dropped a post on Instagram, pointing out how the past few nights felt different as everyone was anxious about what was happening at the border. She also shed light on the emotional toll such moments take on the families of soldiers.

Alia Bhatt is expected to make her Cannes debut this year | Image: X

According to anonymous posts on Reddit, it is being said that the new dress code at Cannes is the reason behind Alia postponing her red carpet debut at the film festival. They also claim that she has not cancelled her Cannes appearance but has postponed it to the final days of the event so that her outfit can be appropriate.