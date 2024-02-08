Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

Indian Police Force Star Vivek Oberoi Opens Up About Working In A 'Very Insecure' Bollywood

Vivek Oberoi, who is on a promotional spree for Indian Police Force, was asked if he feels insecure working in Bollywood due to immense competition.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vivek Oberoi on his past relationships
Vivek Oberoi on his past relationships | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vivek Oberoi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Cop series Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The actor, who is currently on a spree to promote his series, was asked if he feels insecure owing to the competition, to this, he candidly replied that Bollywood is a "very insecure industry".

We work in a very insecure industry: Vivek Oberoi

Speaking to Bollywoodlife, the actor was asked if he feels insecure as there is so much competition around him and how he manages to be so secure. To this, the actor replied that people in the industry are "jealous" of each other's success and want to have the same without any hard work.  

(A file photo of Vivek Oberoi | Image: Vivek/Instagram)

He continued, "We work in a very insecure industry who are jealous of your success and wants to have the same without any hard work. But the one who is after will never get affected by anybody's success."

Vivek Oberoi recalls choosing struggle despite being the son of Suresh Oberoi

Recalling his journey, Vivek added that he is a son of Suresh Oberoi and got everything easily. However, he started his journey in the film industry with a struggle of which he is very proud and revealed giving multiple auditions, standing in lines for the same. When he got his first film Company, he proudly went to his father and told him he got the film on his own without using his surname Oberoi.

(A file photo of Vivek and Suresh Oberoi | Image: Vivek/Instagram)

"I started my journey with struggle, I am Suresh Oberoi's son and easily got it everything on my platter. But I chose to struggle and go indifferent way, and I am very proud of my journey," he concluded.

(A file photo of Vivek Oberoi | Image: Vivek/Instagram)

Coming back to Indian Police Force, the series is helmed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. It is slated to premiere on Prime Video on January 19.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

