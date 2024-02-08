Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Indian Police Force Star Vivek Oberoi Credits Rohit Shetty For 'Changing Image' Of Cops

Vivek Oberoi, who is collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the upcoming series Indian Police Force, has credited the filmmaker for changing the image of police.

Republic Entertainment Desk
File photos of Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Shetty
File photos of Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Shetty | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vivek Oberoi is gearing up for the release of the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. The show is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and is directed by Rohit Shetty. Ahead of the web series release on January 19, Vivek has opened up about his experience on working on the film with Rohit Shetty. 

Vivek Oberoi says Rohit Shetty has become ‘inspiration’ for the youth 

In an interview with ANI, Vivek Oberoi detailed his experience of working with Rohit Shetty. He noted that the director, who is best known for directing cop films, has changed the perception of police. He noted that from thinking of police as ‘late’ and ‘corrupt’, they have come to be known as heroic. 

Vivek said, “He (Rohit) has done a huge job in changing the image of police from corrupt and the ones who always come late on the crime scene to brave and dedicated cops. They have become an inspiration for the youth.” 

Vivek Oberoi shares how his character in the Indian Police Force is different from all others

Vivek Oberoi will be essaying the role of a cop in the Indian Police Force. The actor is not new to the character. Explaining how the upcoming show is different, Vivek mentioned, “I think I am playing the character of Delhi Police personnel for the first time. How is Vikram Bakshi different from the Police roles I played earlier? He is a total family man.” 

He further appreciated Rohit Shetty and called him one of the ‘most supportive director’. He drew parallels between his character and the filmmaker. He said, “He also considers his juniors and team members his family...He is noble and passionate...Rohit Shetty is one of the most supportive people I have worked with. I think I have known him for 20-21 years now.”  

Published January 12th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

