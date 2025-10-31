Inside Bollywood's Halloween Party 2025: Alia Bhatt As Lara Croft Tomb Raider, Deepika Padukone As Singham, Ranveer Singh As Spiderman And Many More Celebs Slay The Spooky Night | Image: X

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, shared a video on Friday (October 31) offering a glimpse of Bollywood stars’ Halloween party. The spooky celebration turned into a star-studded affair, with several A-listers in attendance. The video shows celebrities dressed in creative Halloween costumes, many inspired by famous movie characters.

Among the standout looks, Deepika Padukone appeared as Lady Singham, while Alia Bhatt dressed as Lara Croft. The two actresses were seen posing together. The clip also captures Ranveer Singh as Spider-Man and Janhvi Kapoor as Angela De Marco.

Other stars spotted at the bash included Aryan Khan, Nita Ambani, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Atlee, Ayan Mukerji, and more.

Nita Ambani’s transformation into late actress Audrey Hepburn caught everyone’s attention. When Orry asked his followers to vote for the best-dressed celebrity, most fans chose Nita Ambani.

Advertisement

Halloween, celebrated annually on October 31, is one of the most popular festivals worldwide, particularly in Western countries. Over time, it has evolved into a joyful celebration blending spooky folklore with modern customs.

Today, Halloween represents creativity, costumes, and sweets. People of all ages dress up as witches, ghosts, superheroes, or movie characters and join themed parties or go trick-or-treating in their neighbourhoods.