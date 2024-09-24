Published 19:22 IST, September 24th 2024
Inside Edge Actor Tanuj Virwani-Tanya Jacob Welcome First Child, A Baby Girl 10 Months After Wedding
Tanuj Virwani-Tanya Jacob: The couple tied the knot in December 2023 and have now embraced parenthood for the first time. They announced the news on Instagram.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob become parents to a baby girl | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:17 IST, September 24th 2024