Published 19:22 IST, September 24th 2024

Inside Edge Actor Tanuj Virwani-Tanya Jacob Welcome First Child, A Baby Girl 10 Months After Wedding

Tanuj Virwani-Tanya Jacob: The couple tied the knot in December 2023 and have now embraced parenthood for the first time. They announced the news on Instagram.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob
Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob become parents to a baby girl | Image: Instagram
19:17 IST, September 24th 2024