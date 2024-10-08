Published 23:48 IST, October 8th 2024
Inside Katrina Kaif's Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment That Blends Modern With Stylish
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in 2021 and moved into a luxury sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. Their home reflects class with its elegant decor.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Inside Katrina Kaif's Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:48 IST, October 8th 2024