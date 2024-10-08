sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 23:48 IST, October 8th 2024

Inside Katrina Kaif's Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment That Blends Modern With Stylish

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in 2021 and moved into a luxury sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. Their home reflects class with its elegant decor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Inside Katrina Kaif's Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment
Inside Katrina Kaif's Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:48 IST, October 8th 2024