sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |

Published 22:32 IST, September 25th 2024

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Quiet First Wedding Anniversary Celebration In Maldives

Parineeti Chopra shared a heartwarming collection of photos from her first wedding anniversary celebration with Raghav in the Maldives.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Parineeti Chopr and Raghav Chadha's wedding celebration
Parineeti Chopr and Raghav Chadha's wedding celebration | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:32 IST, September 25th 2024