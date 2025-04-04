Inside Shikhar Pahariya's 28th Birthday Bash With Janhvi Kapoor, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, Khushi And Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's 28th birthday yesterday, April 3. It was an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance. Several inside glimpses from the bash have gone viral on the internet, showing Shikhar dressed simply in a blue shirt paired with jeans and a cap. Janhvi, on the other hand, is dressed in an all-white ensemble.

The decor seems simple, with huge black balloons tied at the end of the message that reads, "Shikhar 28". In the photo going viral on the internet, we can see Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant , Boney Kapoor, Smruti Shinde and Vedang Raina, among others.

Khushi Kapoor has also shared a photo from the bash that shows her posing with Shikhar. In her hand, she is holding a huge placard of Shikhar's face. The text on the image reads, "Happy Birthday to everyone's favourite."

One of Shikhar's friends shared an inside glimpse of the decor, and it seems the hall was decorated with Shikhar's huge posters. The one shared by his friend shows a young and chubby Shikhar showing his shirtless body, looking a bit grumpy.

About Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya haven't confirmed their relationship in public, but their PDA screams that they are going strong and serious with each other. The rumoured couple is often checking in and out of the event together. They are also often snapped offering prayers at Tirupati Temple.

