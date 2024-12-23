Published 18:49 IST, December 23rd 2024
Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Romantic Birthday Getaway With Boyfriend Vijay Verma In Goa
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dating for over a year now and were spotted having a gala time in Goa. The actress shared few glimpses from vacation.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been in a relationship for over than a year now. The couple is often spotted in public places and jetting off on holidays together. The couple very recently shared few glimpses from their vacation in Goa.
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma’s vacation in Goa
The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress ringed in her 35th birthday on December 21. The special day she celebrated it with boyfriend Vijay Varma and few of her friends. She took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from her Goa vacation.
The first picture showed her posing with a number of red and white roses in front of her. Another picture showed Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram and other friends having a gala time. In another video, the couple could be seen with joysticks in their hands and focused at the screen in front of them.
Tamannaah Bhatia’s advice on relationship amid dating Vijay Varma
Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently dating actor Vijay Varma, appeared on a podcast with Raj Shamani, where she was asked to give the best relationship advice that she has ever received in life. She also recalled how she was advised about the same from others. Tamannaah shared about the persistence of ‘problematic zones’ in relationships.
She said, “The problems you witness in the initial stage of our relationship will persist forever. They will become a roadblock in your relationship. It doesn’t change, because aapko pata hai ye problematic zone hai ya persist karega”.
With this opinion of Tamannaah, the podcast host differed. However, she continued that she had experienced these feelings in her past relationships. She called it a true interpretation as per experience.
