Inside War 2 Star Hrithik Roshan’s ₹100 Crore Seaside Home With A Private Pool And A Gaming Zone

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with the promotions of War 2, co-starring Jr NTR, Kiara Advani. The action-packed thriller is set to hit the big screen on August 14. Apart from Hindi, the pan-India fans are eagerly waiting for this sequel to the YRF spy universe films. Amid this, let’s take a glimpse into ‘Bollywood’s Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu home, valued at over ₹100 crore.

File photo of Hrithik Roshan's house | Image: X

Inside Hrithik Roshan’s house

Hrithik Roshan lives in his dream home on the Juhu-Versova Link Road in Mumbai. The house is reportedly valued at over ₹100 crores. Spanning 38,000 square feet, the property covers the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of Mannat Apartments, made by combining 46 flats of 800 square feet each.

As described by Architectural Digest, the home has breezy vibes not just because of the sea air drifting in from the Arabian Sea. The large den next to the living room is where Hrithik and his two sons spend time together.

The house features a foosball table, a billiards table, and a vending machine that dispenses chocolates. The space also includes the actor’s private office, filled with bound scripts and books on filmmaking. A standout feature is a life-size graffiti mural by Daku, often referred to as the “Banksy of India”, painted on a white brick wall. Hrithik uses this wall to project films during the weekends. He often posts glimpses of his gym and living room while working out with his mother.

The home's design and colour palette take inspiration from the sea, along with themes of travel and family. As per the publication, Hrithik Roshan travelled to Dubai to choose the larger furniture pieces, visiting stores like Aati, Nautica, and THE One.