War 2 Delivers Big Blow To Rajinikanth's Coolie, Complete Takeover Of IMAX Screens In India By Hrithik Roshan Starrer

War 2 and Coolie will both hit screens on August 14. With a massive star cast, both films are eyeing a pan-India release by being available in multiple languages. Earlier, in the promotional assets of both films featured ‘IMAX' release on the posters. However, the recent promo materials of Rajinikanth's headliner seem to have removed the ‘IMAX’ part, indirectly confirming that the movie will not release in the format.

Rajinikanth's Coolie backs out of IMAX battle with War 2

Until July 3, the posters of Coolie featured the IMAX logo. In a poster in which Sun Pictures debuted the look of Aamir Khan, the logo was missing. Since then, no promo material for the film has boasted the IMAX logo. While the makers have not made an official announcement of the same, it is likely that the movie will not be released in IMAX. It must be noted that the logo of the format is missing from the trailer of the Rajinikanth starrer as well.



