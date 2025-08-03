War 2 Delivers Big Blow To Rajinikanth's Coolie, Complete Takeover Of IMAX Screens In India By Hrithik Roshan Starrer

Updated 3 August 2025 at 13:32 IST
War 2 and Coolie will both hit screens on August 14. With a massive star cast, both films are eyeing a pan-India release by being available in multiple languages. Earlier, in the promotional assets of both films featured ‘IMAX' release on the posters. However, the recent promo materials of Rajinikanth's headliner seem to have removed the ‘IMAX’ part, indirectly confirming that the movie will not release in the format.
Until July 3, the posters of Coolie featured the IMAX logo. In a poster in which Sun Pictures debuted the look of Aamir Khan, the logo was missing. Since then, no promo material for the film has boasted the IMAX logo. While the makers have not made an official announcement of the same, it is likely that the movie will not be released in IMAX. It must be noted that the logo of the format is missing from the trailer of the Rajinikanth starrer as well.
The reason behind Coolie backing out of the IMAX release might be YRF. The production house is behind the pan-Indian release War 2, which features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Sources close to the production had informed several publications that the movie makers have already booked the IMAX screens across the nation for several weeks after the movie's release. This would automatically block any other domestic release from being featured in the format. The blocking of the premium screens for War 2 showcasing is expected to work in favour of the Hrithik Roshan starrer. Additionally, Coolie might lose a big chunk of its audience who prefer to watch films on IMAX screens. Apart from a box office duel, Coolie and War 2 will also have to triumph in a screen share battle as they eye Independence Day weekend release.
Published 3 August 2025 at 13:27 IST