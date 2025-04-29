sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Election Results | Indian Student Found Dead | India Blasts Pakistan | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Shahid Afridi In Hot Water | IPL 2025 |
Advertisement

Updated April 29th 2025, 19:09 IST

International Dance Day: Shefali Shah Shares Hilarious Video Of Jaideep Ahlawat's Moves, Leaving Internet In Splits

To mark International Dance Day, Shefali Shah posted a behind-the-scenes video in which Jaideep Ahlawat’s humorous dance moves left everyone laughing.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Follow: Google News Icon
International Dance Day
International Dance Day | Image: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins dropped on Netflix on April 25. This mafia heist film is about the chase for an African gem, the Red Sun. In one scene, Jaideep shows off his dance moves in the song Jaadu that went viral like crazy. To mark International Dance Day, Shefali Shah, his co-star from Three of Us, posted a BTS video, and Jaideep’s reaction to it left everyone laughing.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s fun dance video goes viral from the set of Three Of Us

Shefali Shah shared a behind-the-scenes video from Three of Us on Instagram today, where she is seen practising classical dance and Jaideep Ahlawat funnily mimicked her moves in the background. The playful moment left everyone laughing. In the caption, Shefali wrote, “Just no points for guessing who is the better dancer. My vote goes to him for sure!” She included hashtags like #InternationalDanceDay, #Dance, #Humor, #BTS, and #OnSet.

Jaideep quickly joined the fun in the comments, asking, “What was I doing !!!??” and added the see-no-evil monkey and sweat-smile emojis.

Fans enthusiastically filled the comment section with their reactions. One called Jaideep “the real pookie in the series,” while another remarked, “Gajab ho sir... Shefali madam rocks.” Others kept the playful tone alive, with one fan writing, “Happy World Dance Day... To the Latest Dance Throb of Bollywood.”

Also Read: MET Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Red Carpet Live In India Online

Jaideep Ahlawat’s viral dance

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, tells the story of a bold diamond robbery. Produced by Anand’s Marflix Pictures, this gripping heist drama is now available on Netflix. Jaideep's vibrant dance in the song Jaadu has gone viral, winning over fans online.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 29th 2025, 19:09 IST