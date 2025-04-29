International Dance Day: Shefali Shah Shares Hilarious Video Of Jaideep Ahlawat's Moves, Leaving Internet In Splits

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins dropped on Netflix on April 25. This mafia heist film is about the chase for an African gem, the Red Sun. In one scene, Jaideep shows off his dance moves in the song Jaadu that went viral like crazy. To mark International Dance Day, Shefali Shah, his co-star from Three of Us, posted a BTS video, and Jaideep’s reaction to it left everyone laughing.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s fun dance video goes viral from the set of Three Of Us

Shefali Shah shared a behind-the-scenes video from Three of Us on Instagram today, where she is seen practising classical dance and Jaideep Ahlawat funnily mimicked her moves in the background. The playful moment left everyone laughing. In the caption, Shefali wrote, “Just no points for guessing who is the better dancer. My vote goes to him for sure!” She included hashtags like #InternationalDanceDay, #Dance, #Humor, #BTS, and #OnSet.

Jaideep quickly joined the fun in the comments, asking, “What was I doing !!!??” and added the see-no-evil monkey and sweat-smile emojis.

Fans enthusiastically filled the comment section with their reactions. One called Jaideep “the real pookie in the series,” while another remarked, “Gajab ho sir... Shefali madam rocks.” Others kept the playful tone alive, with one fan writing, “Happy World Dance Day... To the Latest Dance Throb of Bollywood.”

Jaideep Ahlawat’s viral dance