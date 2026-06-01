IPL 2026 Trophy Third Wheels Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Romantic Moment After RCB's Back-to-back Win

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a romantic photo with husband Virat Kohli. Their PDA moment was interrupted by the shiny IPL trophy in the middle. The actress could be seen kissing the star batsman on the forehead as he holds the trophy close.

The post comes after Virat's team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), clinched the IPL 2026 trophy. This marks the team's second consecutive win at the IPL. Previously, several videos and photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrating the RCB victory on the ground went viral.



Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's much-celebrated victory, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again gave fans a heartwarming moment. Anushka Sharma was present in the stands, cheering for her husband as RCB clinched IPL 2026 glory, riding on a stunning 75* off 42 by Virat Kohli, to beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday. After sealing the victory, the star batter immediately looked towards the stands and blew a flying kiss to his wife. The Bollywood actress also responded with a flying kiss, creating one of the most talked-about moments of the night. Anushka also shared a picture of Kohli on her Instagram handle, wearing a special T-shirt that read, "One felt nice, we did it twice," adding a personal touch to the celebrations.



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Videos and pictures of the exchange quickly went viral on social media as fans celebrated yet another memorable "Virushka" moment. Anushka later joined the celebrations on the field as RCB players lifted the IPL trophy in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd.



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